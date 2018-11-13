Amazon to split second headquarters between New York and Northern Virginia, report says

(RNN) – Amazon has picked locations in New York City and Northern Virginia for its second and third headquarters, according to a report published late Monday in The Wall Street Journal.
The new headquarters, known as HQ2, will be split between New York’s Long Island City and Arlington County’s Crystal City neighborhood, according to the report.
And other cities could “receive major sites,” the Journal reports.
The newspaper, citing sources familiar with the decision, said Amazon could officially announce the selections as soon as Tuesday.
Amazon has been searching for a suitable location for HQ2 for over a year. Over 200 cities and regions applied for the headquarters. A list of 20 finalists was announced in January.
