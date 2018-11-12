VIDEO: Bus attendant allegedly assaults girl with special needs

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - A mother and father in New York City are upset after a bus attendant allegedly assaulted their disabled 13-year-old daughter.
Another adult on the bus who cares for another developmentally disabled student shot the video and called the police. The cell phone video appears to show an adult-on-child violent attack on a school bus.
The victim is 13 years old and described as developmentally disabled with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.
Beleck Valmont, the bus attendant, looks as though he's pushing India Knox's head into the seat in front of her.
The caretaker alerted Knox’s school, the Manhattan Children Center on the Upper West Side, and the girl’s parents, Shaheen and Julia Alexandra Knox.
"We wouldn't know otherwise," Shaheen Knox said.
"It warrants the question: ‘How long has this been happening," Julia Alexandra Knox pondered.
Her parents hired attorney Sanford Rubenstein and a lawsuit is being prepared against the New York City Department of Education, the bus attendant and his employer.
Cuts and bruises can bee seen in photos of India’s injuries from the Oct. 30 bus ride attack.
Her parents say their daughter is usually a happy child and if she was acting up in any way on the ride from Brooklyn to Manhattan, she should've been handled with patience, not violence.
"It was relentless and sadistic and the way her hood was used to almost suffocate her,” Shaheen Knox stressed.
"No excuse whatsoever, period,” Rubenstein said. “End of story."
There has been no comment from anyone at Leesel Transportation Corporation, Valmont’s employer. Valmont’s attorney Paul Hirsch said he has no comment on the case at this time.
Valmont is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He’s free on bond and is expected back in court on Dec. 13.
