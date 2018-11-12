Thanksgiving travel predictions: Prepare for traffic

(RNN) - Thanksgiving travelers may be stuck in traffic as much as four times longer than on normal days, as AAA predicts the highest travel volume in more than 10 years.
Second only to 2005, Thanksgiving 2018 will have nearly the highest travel volume on record.
More than 54 million people will travel 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, with almost 90 percent of them going by car.
Most of that travel is expected to happen the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. To avoid much of the congestion, people should plan travel for Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday.
Drivers in the United States’ most congested cities, including New York, Boston and San Francisco, could face travel times as much as four times longer than normal.
Thanks to travelers returning home, Sunday will also see increased traffic.
Even the 4 million Americans flying for their Thanksgiving holidays will face holidays woes. Travelers should plan for long security lines and traffic on the way to the airport.
But anyone traveling by airplane on Thanksgiving Day can enjoy lighter traffic and lower ticket prices.
AAA cites increased consumer confidence, leading to a higher level of spending than last year, as a factor in the travel increase.
Unfortunately, some of that spending will go to Thanksgiving gas prices, which are expected to be the highest they’ve been in four years.
Gas will average about 40 cents more than in 2017.
