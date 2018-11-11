MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale

By Jerrica Nunley | November 11, 2018 at 1:55 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 10:06 AM

CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.

The shooting happened in Clarksdale, MS Saturday night when an unidentified Clarksdale police officer fatally shot a suspect.

Police responded to a prowler call in the 300 block of Clark Street at 9:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Patrick Bryant, 41, of Clarksdale. He was fatally wounded in a backyard of the 200 block of Clark Street.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The man’s estranged wife, Robin Bryant, told WMC Action News 5 that she talked to the Chief of Police.

“I said, did he have a gun and she said yes. And I said, did he point it at the police? And she said yes. But I don’t believe that because he does security and he’s wanted to be a police officer all his life,” said Bryant.

She said her husband is not a violent person.

“He’s never pointed a gun at anybody. Well, it’s really hard because we don’t have a whole lot of facts,” said Bryant.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting.

