MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.
The shooting happened in Clarksdale, MS Saturday night when an unidentified Clarksdale police officer fatally shot a suspect.
Police responded to a prowler call in the 300 block of Clark Street at 9:01 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Patrick Bryant, 41, of Clarksdale. He was fatally wounded in a backyard of the 200 block of Clark Street.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
The man’s estranged wife, Robin Bryant, told WMC Action News 5 that she talked to the Chief of Police.
“I said, did he have a gun and she said yes. And I said, did he point it at the police? And she said yes. But I don’t believe that because he does security and he’s wanted to be a police officer all his life,” said Bryant.
She said her husband is not a violent person.
“He’s never pointed a gun at anybody. Well, it’s really hard because we don’t have a whole lot of facts,” said Bryant.
It is still unclear what led to the shooting.
