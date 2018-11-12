Lady Eagles surge past Grambling, 68-47

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Point guard Shonte Hailes acted as a Sunday afternoon sparkplug at Reed Green Coliseum.
The University of Southern Mississippi junior scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists to lead the Lady Eagles to a 68-47 victory over visiting Grambling State University.
USM (2-0) led by eight points at halftime and nine points at the end of the third quarter before the Lady Eagles ran down the victory with an 18-6 fourth quarter.
The Lady Eagles, who shot 53.8 percent from the floor, also got an all-around performance from senior guard Meagan Brown, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Junior swingperson Alarie Mayze added 14 points, while freshman center Kelsey Jones hit 5-of-6 shots from the floor, scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds.
Guard Jamin Boyd led Grambling (1-2) with 10 points.
The teams combined for 58 turnovers, with USM committing 31. But the Lady Eagles outrebounded the Lady Tigers 42-17 and outscored Grambling 44-18 around the basket.
USM will venture from Green Coliseum for the first time this season when it visits the University of South Alabama at 7:05 p.m. in Mobile, Ala.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.