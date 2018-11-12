Illinois officer responds to gunfire, fatally shoots guard

Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. A police officer fatally shot an armed security guard while responding to an early-morning shooting at a suburban Chicago bar, investigators said. Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired at Manny's Blue Room in Robbins, just south of Chicago. An officer from nearby Midlothian shot the security guard, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jemel Roberson, according to Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP) (Zbigniew Bzdak)