High School Football Recap-Week 13

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School kept it simple Friday night at D.I. Patrick Stadium and was simply overwhelming in the opening round of the Class 5A football playoffs.
Senior Drexlan Allen rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and senior quarterback Jarod Conner ran for 155 yards and four scores on 14 carries as the Tigers mauled Brookhaven High School 52-6.
“I think the biggest thing is you get advance,” HHS coach Tony Vance said. “This time of year you want to win and move on.”
The Tigers (12-0) did just that and will welcome West Jones High School to town at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs (10-2) rallied to defeat Stone High School 25-23 Friday night.
“Obviously, it’s been well-documented how good they are on defense, so we’re going to have our work cut out for us,” Vance said.
The Tigers cut up the Panthers (7-5) on the ground Friday, rushing for 388 yards and seven touchdowns on 43 carries Friday, including 28 yards and a touchdown on six carries by junior Jamal Donaldson.
Hattiesburg led 14-6 after one quarter and 28-6 at halftime. The Tigers outscored Brookhaven 24-0 in second half.
Conner completed 10-of-19 passes for 176 yards. He also threw two interceptions and lost one of his two fumbles.
“That’s something we need to take care of and we will,” Vance said.
Senior Darius Ruffin had two catches for 67 yards and Allen caught two passes for 49 yards to finish with 251 total yards against the Panthers.
SOSO, MS (WDAM) _ Senior Walker Thompson knocked through a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cap a furious rally Friday as the Mustangs trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half and 14 in the second.
Sophomore quarterback Alan Follis rushed for 131 yards and two scores and threw for another touchdown and 228 yards as the Mustangs had to a 92-yard kickoff return and a 98-yard fumble return by the Tomcats.
Thompson bookended the 150th victory in Scott Pierson’s tenure as West Jones coach with a pair of field goals, including the game-winning points in a final period as the Mustangs outscored Stone (4-7) 16-3 in the second half and 9-0 in the final period.
Thompson opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal, a lead that lasted about half minute or as long as it took the Tomcats to cover 92 yards with the ensuing kickoff for a 7-3 lead.
Carlos Brown ripped through the Mustangs for a 53-yard touchdown run and a 13-3 lead, which quickly jumped to 20-3 in the second quarter, when Jammy Boulton picked up a West Jones fumble and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown.
Follis got the Mustangs within 11 points at halftime with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Dawson Cudd’s 36-yard field goal put Stone back up 23-9 early in the third quarter, but those were the Tomcats’ final points.
Follis threw a 66-yard touchdown to Tajrick Randolph to get West Jones within 23-16 after three quarters, and then scored on another 5-yrd run early in the fourth period.
But a bad snap ruined the extra-point try, leaving the Mustangs down a point. It was the second missed point of the evening for the normally reliable Thompson, who then came through later in the final period with the game-winning field goal.
Randolph had two catches for 82 yards for West Jones, and Antonie Kirk had six catches for 136 yards. While the Tomcats hurt the Mustangs with big plays and rushed for 200 yards, West Jones limited the Stone to 224 yards total offense.
The Mustangs (10-2), the No. 2 seed in Region 3-5A, will travel to unbeaten Hattiesburg High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (12-0) defeated Brookhaven High School 52-6 Friday.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ The Warriors broke open the game in the second half, outscoring the Red Rebels 29-7 over the final two periods to take the Class 6A playoffs’ opening round game.
Senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee accounted for four scores and senior cornerback Ben Johnson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown as Harrison Central (8-4) saw its season come to an end.
Plumlee completed 12-of-17 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Senior Jarius Smith turned in his best game of the season, rushing for 111 yards and score on 12 carries.
The Warriors welcomed back senior receiver Kevin Barnett, who had missed the regular season while recovering from offseason surgery. Friday night, he caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore Ahkem Toy pulled in a 17-yard touchdown pass and senior tight end Rasaiah Ruffin caught a two-point conversion pass. Junior Tavion Smith had four catches for 57 yards.
Harrison Central senior quarterback Dayln Anderson completed 7-of-16 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Senior receiver Brandon Smith caught fur passes for 109 yards and both of Anderson’s touchdowns.
MERIDIAN, MS (WDAM) _ Three Hornets ran for two touchdowns apiece as Poplarville reached the Class 4A South State semifinals
Chase Spears (15 yards, 13 yards), Antonio Barnes (20 yards, 15 yards) and Chris Knight (2 yards, 40 yards) each found the end zone twice.
Poplarville led 19-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at halftime.
Northeast Lauderdale (7-5) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard scoring run by Michael McClinton and a two-point conversion run by Kam Hulin.
The Hornets (11-1) who have not lost since dropping their season opener to Picayune High School in August, will welcome South Pike High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles (11-2) went on the road and popped Mendenhall High School 44-26 Friday.
