Florida man arrested after stray bullet kills a mom eating breakfast on porch

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA/CNN) - A 29-year-old man is arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Florida Sunday.
Jamel Walker faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38-year-old Aesha Kendrick.
Police say Walker shot at a truck that was passing by.
A bullet struck Kendrick as she sat on her porch.
She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
According to local media, there were children and other adults at the home at the time of the shooting.
Police say, no other injuries were reported.
Walker also faces a charge of attempted murder for shooting at the vehicle.
He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WFLA via CNN. All rights reserved.