First Alert: Rainy Monday with a chilly week ahead

We’re starting off this morning with rain all across the Pine Belt, so grab your raincoat as you head out the door. Rain is likely all morning and into a good chunk of this afternoon. Temperatures will range widely across the area from the mid-50s to the north, low 60s around U.S. Highway 98, to near 70 to the south. We could get a break from the rain later this afternoon as you head home. Temperatures will be in the low 60s this evening. Rain will move back in overnight with lows in the low 40s.