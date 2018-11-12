Carey captures SSAC men’s soccer crown

MONTGOMERY, AL (WDAM) - William Carey University’s men’s soccer team pocketed its second Southern States Athletic Conference championship in three years with a 3-1 victory Friday over Bethel University.
The second-ranked Crusaders (17-0-1) took a 2-0 lead less than 15 minutes into the game. Michael Conejero scored on a penalty kick and Alvaro Adan Urrea added a second goal on an assist by Joaquin Ruiz Cabello.
The 15th-ranked Wildcats (15-4-1) cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the second half, but Clairy Kengeye responded with the game-clinching goal less than 30 seconds later.
It was heartbreak for the Lady Crusaders in the women’s championship, as third-ranked Carey (16-3) fell to fifth-ranked Martin Methodist College 2-1.
Miku Sunaga gave the Redhawks a 1-0 lead before Carey’s Kelly Stubbington tied the game in the first half.
But as penalty kick by Milene Cabral late in the second half proved to be the difference for Martin Methodist (18-1-1).
The Crusaders earned a spot in the 60th annual National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Soccer Championship, which will begin on Nov. 17 at on-campus sites across the country. The tourney eventually moves to the Orange County Great Park Soccer Stadium in Irvine, Calif., from Nov. 26 through Dec. 1.
The Lady Crusaders will await word on an at-large bit doe the 35th annual NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship. The tourney begins on Nov. 17 at on-campus sites across the nation before eventually moving eventually moves to the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Ala., from Nov. 26 through Dec. 1.
Both fields were to be announced through Facebook at noon on Tuesday.
