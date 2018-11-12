ABC’s “What would you do?” comes to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - ABC’s “What Would You Do?" stopped in the Pine Belt Friday to film the hidden camera television program that has been broadcast on ABC since February 2008.
“We film them up in the northeast in the New York area, we also like to come on the road and this time we’ve come to Mississippi and Louisiana,” said host John Quiñones.
The program features actors that are acting out scenes of conflict or illegal activity in public settings while the hidden cameras record people’s reactions and the scene.
“We do all kinds of dilemma’s,” said Quiñones.
Actors on the scene say that they were surprised by the reactions in Mississippi and that they are proud of the reaction that they got.
This was after the actors finished a scene in Hattiesburg’s Cotton Blues restaurant. The scene involved a black man with two white children at the restaurant and a woman that called the police on the man.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.