6th annual Columbia picnic raises money for wounded veterans

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Veterans organizations, car clubs and other groups gathered at the Columbia Water Park Saturday to raise money for wounded veterans.
Organizers of the sixth annual Veterans Picnic and Car Show hoped to bring in $7,000 for the Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi organization.
In the first five years, the event has raised about $20,000.
“It’s all going to a good cause, 100 percent goes to the veterans and that’s the important thing, that’s why we do this annually,” said Mark Retcho, chairman of the Veterans Picnic Committee.
Dozens of vehicles took part in the car show. Visitors also toured a traveling Vietnam War museum and checked out a military weapons display from the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.
Retcho said the money raised will be donated in January.
