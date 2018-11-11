Sunday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The next few days will be quite rainy around the Pine Belt with the heaviest falling on Monday and Tuesday. Little if any severe weather is anticipated but a stray thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the day on Monday.
For Sunday night, you can expect lows in the lower to mid 50s with a good chance of rain developing late Sunday into Monday.
For Tuesday, look for temps to be in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.
On Wednesday we will still have light rain hanging around with chilly weather expected with highs in the 40s and lows in the lower 30s by Thursday morning.
Finally, the sun returns for Thursday into next Sunday with highs in the lower 50s Thursday and lows in the lower 30s by Friday morning.
By Friday afternoon, expect highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s on Saturday morning.
Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Bu Sunday expect highs around 60.
