No. 2 Clemson knocks out No. 17 BC 27-7 to win division

Boston College (7-3, 4-2) lost Brown on its first possession when the sophomore got off a third-and-9 pass, but was thrown to the turf by star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Athletic trainers attended to Brown on the field and he walked to the sideline on his own. He wasn't there long before heading to the locker room. In the second quarter, it was announced he would not return. His injury was not immediately known.