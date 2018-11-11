Multiple suspects arrested during Forrest County prostitution sting

8 suspects arrested on various charges

A total of eight suspects were arrested on 12 charges.
November 10, 2018 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 6:11 PM

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Several suspects were arrested during a Forrest County prostitution sting on Thursday night.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from partnering agencies conducted the sting at three local hotels and arrested a total of eight suspects on 12 charges, according to the sheriff’s department.

The charges include:

  • One suspect charged with promoting prostitution. 
  • Three suspects charged with aiding and abetting prostitution.
  • Four suspects charged with soliciting prostitution.
  • Two suspects charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). 
  • One suspect charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • One suspect charged with disorderly  conduct: failure to comply. 

The sheriff’s office announced the arrests in a Friday Facebook post.

