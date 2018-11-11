Multiple suspects arrested during Forrest County prostitution sting

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Several suspects were arrested during a Forrest County prostitution sting on Thursday night.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from partnering agencies conducted the sting at three local hotels and arrested a total of eight suspects on 12 charges, according to the sheriff’s department.
The charges include:
- One suspect charged with promoting prostitution.
- Three suspects charged with aiding and abetting prostitution.
- Four suspects charged with soliciting prostitution.
- Two suspects charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
- One suspect charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- One suspect charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply.
The sheriff’s office announced the arrests in a Friday Facebook post.
