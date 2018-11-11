Golden Eagles corral Mustangs, 74-64

DAL:LAS, TX (WDAM) -
DALLAS _ Sophomore wing LaDavius Draine hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the University of Southern Mississippi the lead for good Sunday afternoon and the Golden Eagles pulled away down the stretch to claim a 74-64 victory over host Southern Methodist University.
The Golden Eagles (2-0) outscored SMU 14-7 over the final 7 ½ minutes of the game to snap the Mustangs’ 33-game winning streak against non-conference opposition at Moody Coliseum. It was the seventh-longest homecourt winning streak in the nation.
The game served as the opening round of the Cancun Challenge. The rest of the tourney is set to be played Nov. 20-21 in Cancun, Mexico.
USM trailed by a point, 36-35 at halftime, and the teams grappled for the lead during the first half of the second half.
Draine drained a 3-pointer to break a 54-54 tie with 8 minutes, 23 seconds, left in the game. SMU’s C.J. White re-tied the score with a trey of his own, but Draine followed with another 3-point basket at the 7:32 mark that put the Golden Eagles ahead for good.
Draine was one of four Golden Eagles to score at least 10 points.
Senior point guard Tyree Griffin led USM with 21 points and seven assists. He knocked all four of his 3-point attempts, as USM shot 54.1 percent from beyond the arc.
True freshman guard Gabe Watson added 14 points, including a quartet of treys, and Draine and senior Cortez Edwards each had 10 points. Edwards finished with a game-high nine rebounds.
USM also got a boost from red-shirt junior forward Leonard Harper-Baker, who scored five points on 2-of-3 shooting, and had five rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
SMU (1-1) was led by sophomore forward Ethan Chargois, who scored a game-high 25 points to go with eight rebounds. Senior guard Jahmal McMurray had 18 points, including four 3-pointers. White also had rebounds for the Mustangs.
USM outrebounded SMU 36-31, including 10 offensive rebounds that helped the Golden Eagles outscore the Mustangs 10-2 on second-chance points. The Golden Eagles’ bench proved more productive as well, outscoring SMU’s 32-11.
The Golden Eagles remain on the road, visiting Troy University for a 7 p.m. tipoff Thursday
