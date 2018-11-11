Free Thanksgiving social for senior citizens to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Glendale Community Center and the C.E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg will be hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch and dinner on Monday for senior citizens throughout the Pine Belt.
Lunch and dinner will be provided at 11 a.m. at the Glendale Community Center and dinner later at 5 p.m. at the C.E. Roy Community Center.
The Free Thanksgiving social will be hosted by Mississippi State Sen. Juan Barnett.
The Glendale Community Center is located at 451 Monroe Road in Hattiesburg. The C.E. Roy Community Center is located at 300 East 5th Street.
