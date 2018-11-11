First phase of renovations at PRCC’s Forrest County Center nearing completion

Renovations at the Forrest County Center of PRCC include a new police station. (Photo source: WDAM)
November 10, 2018 at 6:35 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 6:36 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The first phase of major renovations at the Forrest County Center of Pearl River Community College is nearing completion.

School administrators say work is about 80 percent finished on a new student services building, new classrooms and a new campus police department.

The work also includes 80 new parking spots, a new entrance sign and the remodeling of the campus multi-purpose room.

It’s part of a project that totals about $1.5 million.

“We have plans to move in over Christmas into the new student services building,” said Jana Causey, vice president of Forrest County Operations for Pearl River Community College. “The multi-purpose room should be completed by the first of December and additionally, those renovations have allowed us to add programs.”

Future plans include a new book store and grill area, along with a new honors institute.

