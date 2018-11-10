Two men wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg death investigation

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a death investigation in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers were called to the Clark’s service station on U.S. Highway 49 in reference to an injured male just before midnight Friday.
Before officers arrived, Moore said the injured person was dropped off at the gas station to a AAA Ambulance crew.
The male was then taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Moore said.
Police are now looking for two persons of interest wanted for questioning in the investigation. Moore identified the men as 19-year-old Klayton King and 19-year-old Hayden Calico.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of King or Calico or any other information that could help the investigation, you’re asked to call Hattiesburg police or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
