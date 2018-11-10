1st-half flurry lifts Laurel past Wayne Co.

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - On the first play of Friday night’s Class 5A playoff game “Between the Bricks,” Laurel High School quarterback Xavier Evans sent a message along with the pass he directed downfield toward receiver Jontarius Henderson.
The Golden Tornadoes eschewed an ultra-conservative approach despite a playing surface that, in spots, was more bog than sod, and saw its bit of dash and daring pay off in a 37-6 victory over visiting Wayne County High School.
A steady diet of gray skies and plentiful rainfall over the preceding 50 hours had rendered the grass turf decidedly spongy and, outside the hashmarks, a muddy muck.
But the Golden Tornadoes hummed along, building an early 16-0 lead and then all but putting the game away near the end of the second quarter by scoring three touchdowns in a 1-minute, 58-second span.
“We knew it was going to be muddy, so we practiced in the mud, and we knew what we had to do,” Evans said. “They’re a turf team, so we knew we had the advantage right there.”
It wasn’t so much that players were slip-sliding away, but the War Eagles certainly had trouble with long snaps throughout the damp, chilly night.
Wayne County had a half dozen bobbles or outright fumbles, setting up a short field on a botched punt snap and another on a lost fumble.
Toss in another turnover on a Wayne County interception and two, long Laurel pass completions, and the first half caved in on the War Eagles.
“They’ve got a good football team, and we made a few mistakes and they capitalized,” first-year Wayne County coach Shelton Gandy said. “I could say (the field conditions) had something to do with it, but I’d be making excuses. They had to play on the same field.
“We have to learn how to handle that. We still have some growing pains, that’s evident, but we’re going to be fine.”
While Wayne County (7-5) saw its season come to an end, Laurel (9-3) moved into a second-round matchup with its eighth consecutive victory.
The Golden Tornadoes, Region 3-5A champions, will host Region 4-5A runner-up Picayune High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the South State semifinals.
The Maroon Tide (9-3) defeated Region 3-5A No. 3 seed, Natchez High School, 55-8 Friday night in Picayune.
Friday’s Laurel-Picayune semifinal is a rematch of last year’s opening-round classic, when the Golden Tornadoes went on the road and stopped the Maroon Tide 42-35.
The other South State semifinal will pit Region 4-5A champion Hattiesburg High School (12-0) against Region 3-45A runner-up West Jones High School (10-2). The Mustangs visit the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday.
Laurel went right to work Friday night, with Evans finding Henderson with a 50-yard pass down to the War Eagles’ 6-yard line on the first play from scrimmage .
Senior running back Zias Perryman scored from there, and after a two-point conversion, Laurel led 8-0.
“Going into a game like this, knowing the field is going to be what it is, you still have to take your shots, you still have to take your shots,” Breland said. “I thought, for the most part, when we threw the ball (Friday), we did a pretty good job of handling the field.”
A bad snap on a punt attempt wound up as a desperate incompletion, setting up the Golden Tornadoes at the War Eagles’ 30-yard line. Three plays later, senior running Michael Terrell sliced over the left side for a 2-yard touchdown run and another two-point conversion found Laurel up 16-0 with 4:20 left to play in the first quarter.
Wayne County’s ground game generated two, time-consuming drives. The first ended with the War Eagles eating the rest of the first quarter, only to turn the ball over on downs at the Laurel 20 on the first play of the second quarter.
The second drive gobbled almost four minutes midway through the second period, bas Wayne County reached Laurel’s 29-yard line. But a holding penalty was followed by a snap sailing over the head of quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley.
The two plays cost Wayne County 26 yards, and on fourth down-and-a-mile at his own 40-yard line, Wesley was sacked from behind and lost the football with Laurel recovering at the War Eagles’ 38.
Levi Walker ripped off a 28-yard reverse to get the ball to the 10-yard line, and three plays later, Perryman barreled in from the 7-yard line to give Laurel a 23-0 lead with 2:26 left in the first half.
Wayne County could not move the ball, thanks, in part, to another bobble-snap, and a 28-yard punt gave the Golden Tornadoes the ball at midfield with 1:09 left in the first half.
Instead of sitting on the lead, Laurel went for the throat, and got it, on a lovely post-route hook-up between Sinclair Ulmer and Evans.
Ulmer, who started at quarterback earlier this season while Evans recovered from injury, beat single-man coverage to haul in the in-the-stride strike and then seemed to glide over the water-soaked surface to put Laurel up 30-0 with 52 seconds left in the half.
After the kickoff, Laurel picked off a first-down pass at the 14-yard line with 40 seconds left in the first half. On Laurel’s first snap, Perryman bulled through tacklers on his way to his third touchdown of the game for a 37-0 lead 28 second before halftime.
Wayne County would put up the only points of the second half on a touchdown run by Shadamien Williamson on a fourth-and-goal run from the 6-yard line.
The War Eagles threatened again, driving to the Laurel 4-yard line, but the Golden Tornadoes forced Wayne County to turn the ball over on downs.
“It was big,” Evans said of the win. “It gives us a lot of momentum going into the second round.”
Breland, who once coached as an assistant at Wayne County, said he was proud of the game played by his team as well as his opponents’.
“We played a good football game, overall,” Breland said, “and Wayne County, they will never, in my mind, be a (four seed).
“I know how those kids are over there, and Coach Gandy, he’s going to get them to where they need to be. They’re a young football team, and they were dead in the water midseason. But they scratched their way back in to get in the playoffs. That’s shows a lot of character from those kids.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.