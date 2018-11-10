Saturday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Passing high clouds for the rest of tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s with a brisk breeze.
Sunday will start off with high clouds that will thicken during the day. We may see a few very light showers as we head into the afternoon. Rain chances are only around 20 percent. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Monday will be an interesting day weatherwise. Rain may begin as early as 3 or 4 in the morning. As we move through the day, the warm air may begin to filter into the area ahead of a front. The question we are still trying to figure out down in the weather center is just how far north will the warm air make it. The SPC has our southern counties under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Monday, with the main threats being heavy rain, gusty wind and an isolated tornado or two. Though, that said, the threat will only make it as far north as the warm front which, as of now, isn’t forecast to make it north of Highway 98.
Afternoon temperatures on Monday will be in the low 60s.
Tuesday we may get stuck in the clouds as the colder air oozes across the region. Afternoon highs will be held in check by the rush of cooler air moving in as well as the clouds that may stick around. The area will struggle to get out of the 40s.
Wednesday we will clear out of the clouds but we won't get much warmer. Highs will be around 50 degrees. Thursday we will finally warm back into the 50s. Friday will look a lot like Thursday, too. Highs in the upper 50s. Then we will be back to aorund 60 on Saturday.
The dry weather should hold from Tuesday all the way through the beginning of the following week.
