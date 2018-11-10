Saturday evening forecast

Monday will be an interesting day weatherwise. Rain may begin as early as 3 or 4 in the morning. As we move through the day, the warm air may begin to filter into the area ahead of a front. The question we are still trying to figure out down in the weather center is just how far north will the warm air make it. The SPC has our southern counties under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Monday, with the main threats being heavy rain, gusty wind and an isolated tornado or two. Though, that said, the threat will only make it as far north as the warm front which, as of now, isn’t forecast to make it north of Highway 98.