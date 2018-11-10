NFL television ratings see increase for most packages

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Chairman CBS Sports Sean McManus participates in the "CBS Sports" panel at the CBS 2016 Winter TCA, in Pasadena, Calif. After years of declines, NFL television ratings are showing modest gains. Three of the league’s television partners have shown increases after the first nine week of the season while one remains flat. That is welcome news after ratings decreased 9.7 percent last season and 8 percent in 2016. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus, whose network has Super Bowl 53, has been pleased with advertising sales for the rest of the season and the Feb. 3 game in Atlanta. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)