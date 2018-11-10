2nd suspect charged in Forrest County murder

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A second suspect was charged with murder in the death of a Forrest County woman.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31-year-old Lee Thompson on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Jacqueline Davis. Thompson made his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon and was ordered to be held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
Forrest County deputies responded to a report of a woman shot in the 300 block of Archie Smith Road in Rawls Springs on Nov. 2. When deputies arrived, Davis was found dead in her home.
Robert Maye, 32, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. Tryner said Maye was believed to be Davis' boyfriend.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said autopsy photos revealed that Davis was shot in the head.
Maye was denied bond during his initial court appearance on Nov. 4.
A wake for Davis was held on Saturday at the New Season Family Worship Center.
