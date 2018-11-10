Active duty soldiers honor vets at State Veterans Home

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Soldiers stationed at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center came to the State Veterans Home in Collins on Friday to honor that facility’s residents for Veterans Day.
About two dozen soldiers greeted residents during a Veterans Day program. Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn was the guest speaker for the event.
Among the residents honored was Glyn Porter, a 99-year-old World War II Navy veteran, who was presented an American flag. About 140 veterans currently reside at the State Veterans Home in Collins.
