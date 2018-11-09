USM students react to Thousand Oaks bar shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Family and friends are in mourning two days after a gunman killed 12 people inside a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.
When acts of violence like this happen, it may make you ask, “What if? What if this happened in my community?" Some University of Southern Mississippi students said they have the exact sentiment.
“When things like that take place it’s definitely something where it makes you see that we definitely need to come together more as a nation," USM Freshman Jordan Lamb said. "Have more conversations with each other, talk about more of the necessary things.”
“And it’s really scary that something as simple as going and having a drink with your friends can turn into all of your friends maybe passing away or you being put in that situation,” USM junior Joplyn Roberts said.
