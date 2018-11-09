Sweet Peppers Deli hosts fundraiser for children’s hospital

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - In just a short period of time, Thursday night, Sweet Peppers Deli customers made a difference for kids at Blair E. Batson Children’s hospital.
Hattiesburg residents came out to Sweet Peppers Deli on Lincoln Road in Hattiesburg and helped Children’s of Mississippi raise money to expand Batson Children’s Hospital. In an hours time, residents were coming in to donate, calling in and leaving tips for the organization. And in only an hour and a half, Children’s of Mississippi counted more than 400 dollars of folks generosity. Sweet Peppers Marketing Manager, Shelby Byrd said it’s a great start.
“They {Blair E. Batson} are doing a $1.8 million expansion on their hospital because they actually ran out of room at Batson, Byrd said. So, the new updated version is going to have more rooms. It’s going to have more updated informatIon and it’s also going to have new equipment to help these families out.”
WDAM anchor Jessica Bowman, reporter Kendall Green, Miss USM, Macy Mitchell and Miss Mississippi, Asya Branch came out to greet guests and serve as celebrity waiters.
