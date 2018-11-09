Simpson County School District investigating noose found at Mendenhall Jr. High

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Simpson County School Board met with parents Nov. 8 to discuss a noose found hanging in the cafeteria of Mendenhall Jr. High.
The school district is currently investigating who is responsible, and why was there a rope resembling a noose at the school.
According to parents, the school district didn’t notify parents of the situation. Most of them found out through social media. Parents like Whitney Womack are also angered that the school also had children make a statement while parents weren’t present.
“When I asked my daughter, she said yes m’aam, yes maam. It was a noose hanging at the school and kids had to make a statement about it without their parents. I am concerned not just for my child, for all the kids at Mendenhall Jr. High,” said Womack.
In late October, children at the school told a teacher they saw a rope resembling a noose, and was photographed by a fifth grade teacher. That picture was later seen on social media and has made parents concerned with the safety of their children in the Simpson County School District.
According to Dr. Robert Sanders, assistant superintendent, the rope had been hanging there all year, but did not resemble a noose prior to the incident.
“We do not tolerate or condone any acts that are inappropriate, such as any type of racial or any type of bias that way to our students or our community,” said Sanders.
The district will be getting other personnel involved such as the sheriff’s office. There will also be councilors at the school to talk with children after this incident.
This investigation by the school district is still ongoing.
