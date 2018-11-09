Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree campaign

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Salvation Army kicked off the holidays with their annual Angel Tree Campaign and Red Kettle Season at the Sawmill Square Mall on Friday.
Several organizations in the Laurel community came out to their support for the Angel Tree campaign designed to help families needing a little extra assistance over the holidays.
The Angel Tree will be located in the center of the Sawmill Square Mall. When you stop by to choose or adopt an angel, you will learn details about the child like his or her age, sex, clothing sizes and wish list items this Christmas.
“There’s a lot of need and we’re around everyday trying to meet,” said Major Raymond Pruitt with the Salvation Army. “It get’s a little more intense at Christmas because parents want their children and grandparents with their grandchildren want their kids to have a good holiday and we do our best to help with that.”
Pruitt said the reaction from parents are amazing.
“We get a lot of tears because parents tell us if were not for this, then their children really wouldn’t be able to have anything,” said Pruitt.
Pruitt said over 400 children are apart of the Angel Tree. The last day to adopt an angel and drop off any gifts is December 9.
Red Kettle Season also kicked off Friday. For the next several weeks, you can expect to see bell ringers outside of business across the Pine Belt.
Organizers say you can contact the Salvation Army for more information on how to be a volunteer.
