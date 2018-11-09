Salvation Army administration building reopens in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - “January 21, 2017 won’t be a day we will ever forget,” said Stacey Connelly, Captain of the Salvation Army in Hattiesburg.
A tornado destroyed the Salvation Army Administration and Social services building. Management says glass and other debris was all over the property after the tornado.
According to Connelly the aftermath of the tornado was devestating.
“Items were scattered everywhere places around that literally looked like a bomb went off,” said Connelly.
The organization was forced to relocate to a smaller location until the damage was fixed. Captain Connelly said that the organization moved into a trailer in the meantime.
“We were in a double wide trailer in the thrift store parking lot We became a close tight knit family,” said Connelly.
Now, the Salvation army is back to business. The program offers church services, community events and provides social service needs.
Katrina Jackson, an accountant for Salvation Army, said that she remembers the smaller location like it was yesterday.
“When I first started the trailer was a shock because I knew about this building and when I got over there the trailer was small and we were compacted in there,” said Jackson.
“It made us closer but it was no privacy."
Captain Stacey Connelly said being displaced after the tornado was a learning experience for not only her but the entire Salvation Army team.
“It gives us a better understanding of what they are going through,” said Connelly. “It gives us a new energy and we are more excited than ever.”
The Salvation Army Administration and Social services building is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
