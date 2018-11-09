Run games take stage in Class 5A playoff

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - For years, Todd Breland had no problem with his teams slinging the football around the field on Friday nights in the fall.
But the veteran Laurel High School football coach also knows that you dance with the ones that brung ya, and this season, Breland has fashioned an offense geared to a punishing ground game.
“For the last 10 years, I was the guy who enjoyed throwing it 40 times a game,” Breland said. “And, I still enjoy throwing the football and we’ve got kids who can go get t.
“But, at the same time, I can’t be crazy. We have two, very quality running backs and a great offensive line, so we’ve had to adapt to who we are, and for better or for worse, we are a running football team.”
Too boot, come this Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs, Breland and his Golden Tornadoes will be peering into a slightly different mirror when they look to Blair Stadium’s other sideline.
Across the way will be Wayne County High School and a quarterback/triggerman who has rushed for nearly three times as many yards as he’s thrown.
“We’re both going to pretty much do what we do,” first-year Wayne County coach Shelton Gandy said.
The long-time rivals, situated about 30 miles apart, will meet at 7 p.m. “Between the Bricks.”
“There’s a little bit extra because we are playing Laurel,” Gandy said. “Their kids, our kids, they pretty much know each other. We did seven-on-seven with them during the summertime.
“It should be a great game for the fans. I think this is great for the communities.”
Laurel (8-3), which has won its last seven games to claim the Region 3-5A crown, churns away on offense behind senior running backs Zias Perryman and Michael Terrell.
Perryman has rushed for 1,080 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Terrell has added 599 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Golden Tornadoes also have welcomed back sophomore quarterback Xavier Evans, who has thrown for 795 yards and five scores, while rushing for another 363 yards and seven touchdowns.
“They run the football well, but offensively, they are well-balanced,” Gandy said. “They got the physical running back who run the ball and they’ve got speed on the outside that they can throw it and get vertical.”
Wayne County (7-4) had to fight through the past few weeks to lock down the fourth postseason slot out of Region 4-5A.
Gandy said that week-to-week, living-on-the-edge experience could prove helpful to the War Eagles.
“We basically got in playoff mode two weeks ago,” Gandy said.
Junior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley has attempted less than 100 passes for Wayne County, throwing for 546 yards and six touchdowns. But Wesley has been a streak with the ball in his hands, rushing for 1,499 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Sophomore Shadamien Williams has run for 627 yards and five touchdowns and senior Trevion Loston has gone for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a rushing game that averages 311. 4 yards a game.
“These programs, we go a ways back,” Breland said. “We know what we’re going to see Friday night and we’ll have to be ready to go.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.