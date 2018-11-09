Pine Belt players named “Mr. Football”

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The 2018 selections for Mississippi’s “Mr. Football” have been released, and a number of Pine Belt athletes are among the crop:
- Class 1A: Demarrius Turner – Simmons
- Class 2A: Ty Keyes – Tayorsville
- Class 3A: K.J. Jefferson – North Panola
- Class 4A: Christian Allen – Mendenhall
- Class 5A: Jarod Conner – Hattiesburg
- Class 6A: Nakobe Dean – Horn Lake
Just a sophomore, Ty Keyes has led Taylorsville to a 12-0 record as the Tartars hope to repeat as class 2A state champs. Keyes has completed 180 of his 266 passes for 3,204 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Mendenhall senior Christian Allen has passed for 1,480 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 852 yards and 11 touchdowns. The quarterback leads a 10-1 Tigers team.
Jarod “Snoop” Conner quarterbacks unbeaten Hattiesburg (11-0) as the Tigers hope to redeem their loss to West Point in the 2017 state championship. Conner has completed 116 of 213 passes for 1,943 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 1,341 yards and 22 touchdowns.
