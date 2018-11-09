Pine Belt chef gives basics & benefits to meal prepping

“So, if any of you have asked the question, ‘How do I meal prep,’ I hope today has been a little encouraging to you," Dixon said. "You can do it. Just get in the kitchen and have fun. You’re going to save time, you’re going to be able to do things during the week you weren’t able to do. The stress of your meals of the day when you are trying to eat healthy over the holidays, it’s going to be easier. You’re actually going to save money. Who doesn’t want to save money! Because you are going to be controlling what you put in the grocery cart. You’re going to have a balanced meal and feel your best. I promise you, if you have any questions about meal prepping or you are too busy during the holidays to do so, come see us at the Birdhouse Cafe. Our team is willing to help.”