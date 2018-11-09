Petal opens 6A playoffs at Gulfport

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - After starting the season 1-6, Petal has won its last four games.
The Panthers have done so in convincing fashion, outscoring their opponents by an average of 18 points in the win streak. The stretch has earned Petal a first-round playoff visit to Gulfport (10-1) on Friday.
"Let's go down there, it's going to be 48 minutes, it's going to be a war,” said Petal head coach Marcus Boyles. “Make sure we're prepared. Everything's done, right now it's a mental thing. [The] next 24 hours, make sure you're getting your minds right and getting ready to play."
“[Gulfport’s] going to give us their best shot,” said Petal senior wide receiver Trent Williams. “It’s going to be a tough game. We just gotta be focused, mentally prepared and we’ll be good."
