Local author holds book signing in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - A book signing event was held in Waynesboro on Thursday for the release of Sylvia Caver’s new book, “The Truth About College: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”.
The book describes how Sylvia Caver, who suffers from a mental illness, lost her way in school but found it again when she came back to God.
Caver became a single mother and was kidnapped while in college, which she describes as a series of poor choices due to not understanding the pressures outside of the classroom, that students face.
“The Truth About College: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” is meant as a guide to help others avoid the pitfalls of campus life and to inspire them to achieve their dreams despite any adversity they may face.
“I thought that it was just going to be studying and just doing my work but there are people who are predators and they’re lurking, waiting to take advantage of young bright minded people, nothing in high school prepared me for that.” Caver said, “I learned that you don’t have to go far from home to get messed up, so I wanted people to know that if God could step in and rescue someone like me, that he could do it for anybody.”
There are also several helpful tips located in the back of the book to help students and parents in making positive choices to get them safely and successfully through their educational experience.
“The Truth About College Life: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” is now available on Amazon.
Sylvia Caver is President of Healing Harmony Outreach Ministries.
