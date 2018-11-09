LIST: Veterans Day deals and discounts

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Veterans Day is coming up, and many restaurants around the Pine Belt will be offering deals or free meals as a way of saying thank you to those who have served in the military.
Veterans Day is Sunday, Nov. 11, but will be observed as a federal holiday on Monday. The following places will offer specials for veterans and active military:
- Applebee’s: Free meal from a limited menu on Sunday, Nov. 11, with proof of service.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Choice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or crafted coffee beverage on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Huddle House: Free order of sweet cakes with proper ID from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12.
- O’Charley’s: Free meal from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12. Must show military ID.
- Red Lobster: Will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their Veterans Day Menu on Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12. Must show valid military ID.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Chili’s Bar & Grill: Complimentary meal from a select menu on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Cicis Pizza: Free pizza buffet with a valid military ID on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Hooters: Free meal from select Veterans Day menu with military ID or proof of service on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Little Caesars Pizza: Free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo on Nov. 11 with military ID or proof of service.
- Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Starbucks: Free Tall Brewed Coffee to active duty military, reservists, veterans and military spouses on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Golden Corral: Free dine-in buffet dinner with beverage for military veterans, retirees and active duty members on Monday, Nov. 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Shoney’s: Free all you care to eat breakfast on Monday, Nov. 12, from open to 11 a.m.
- Longhorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on Sunday, Nov. 11.
- The Plaid Rhino: Active military, veterans and family will get 20 percent off meal on Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday.
Some deals may require military ID or proof of service. Be sure to call ahead to make sure that your local business is participating in the deal.
