Laurel PD holding annual food drive Saturday

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is holding its 4th annual Fill-a-Truck Food Drive benefiting The Good Samaritan Center’s Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen on Saturday.
“Last year’s food drive was so successful, so we are hoping to fill even more of our police trucks again this year,” said Police Chief Tyrone Stewart. “The Good Samaritan Center does so much to help our community and we want to give back.”
The goal of the drive is to collect food to provide a helping hand to struggling families and to help the Department of Human Services and American Red Cross with supplies for emergency situations.
According to the Good Samaritan Center, its food pantry and soup kitchen have supplied more than 100,000 meals to those in need over the past year.
Representatives from the police department and Good Samaritan Center will be accepting non-perishable food items and cash donations at the Walmart on Highway 15 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also make a donation online by visiting www.goodsamaritancenter.org.
The food drive was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but wet weather put a damper on the event Friday.
