Good News: Sumrall church delivers supplies to hurricane victims

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - A Sumrall church hosted a relief drive for hurricane victims in Florida, providing hot plates of food in exchange much needed donations.
Members of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church just made it back from delivering blessings to those still piecing their lives back together after the destruction of Hurricane Michael.
Michael was a Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph, making it the most powerful storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle.
“It was on my heart to want to do something for the people in Panama City,” said the Rev. Kevin Russell II.
Members of the church saw the destruction and set out to make a difference and be a blessing.
“I decided to get my work shelter and put in shelves and just collect things to take to Panama City, and people of the church came together and decided to pitch in to go be a helping hand,” said Russell.
The church set up shop and gave food plates to people who donated items to fill a truck with supplies. The plan was to deliver the items to Florida, but that plan was almost delayed by our own round of severe weather.
“One we got there, it really made us grateful that we punched our way through,” said Russell. “What you see on TV serves no recollect to what you see on TV. It’s catastrophic.”
Russell said the trip was well worth the gratification of lending a helping hand.
“To be able to drive up to people’s homes, give them items from our trailer, to be able to clear trees off their homes and get items off their homes was a blessing to be able to witness that,” said Russell.
According to Russell, members of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church collected around $15,000 worth of relief items to deliver to Florida. The haul was able to help the needs of nearly 500 families.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.