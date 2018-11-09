First Alert: Friday Forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - This morning started off with mostly cloudy skies and a few areas of fog with temperatures in the low 60s. Take your raincoat as you head out the door. We’ll see showers later this morning into this afternoon. A cold front will move through later this morning, causing us to have our high of 61 in the morning hours. Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s by 5 p.m. The rain should come to an end before the football games begin this evening, but it will be quite cold at those games as temperatures fall into the 40s by kickoff with north winds between 10 to 15 mph. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.