Columbia visits Crystal Springs in class 3A playoffs

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - After losing the Region 8-3A title to Seminary, Columbia High bounced back with a 35-point win over Morton in the first round of the class 3A playoffs.
The Wildcats (9-2) look to keep clawing away at Crystal Springs on Friday.
"We're just excited to be playing,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “We think it's a great opportunity to go on the road and show what Columbia football's about. We're excited about that but it is going to take a team effort."
“It’s a do or die,” said Columbia senior offensive lineman Reagan Davis. “There’s no, ‘We can do it next week or we lost a tough one.’ You win or you go home.”
