Chief Justice of MS Supreme Court will retire in January

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice William “Bill” Waller Jr. announced Friday he will retire in January 2019.
Waller, 66, said, “It’s just time,” to step away from the state’s high court after serving as chief justice for 10 years. Waller said he will retire on Jan. 31, 2019.
“It has been my highest privilege to be elected as a Justice of the Supreme Court and serve as Chief Justice of Mississippi,” Waller said in a news release.
Waller was first elected to the Mississippi Supreme Court in November 1996. He became chief justice in January 2009.
Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint a justice to the District 1, Place 1 position on the court to fill the rest of Waller’s term. The next election for that seat will be held in 2020. That position’s next eight-year term will begin in January 2022.
According to Mississippi law, the longest serving justice on the court shall preside as chief justice.
Justice Michael K. Randolph, of Hattiesburg, is the second longest serving justice behind Waller. Randolph joined the Mississippi Supreme Court in April 2004.
