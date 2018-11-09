AMBER ALERT: TBI extends search for missing 17-year-old Tennessee teen

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 9, 2018 at 6:25 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 11:44 AM

ROCKWOOD, TN (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has expanded the search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Roane County.

Haley Brandenburg may be travelling with 31-year-old Robert Garren in a beige 2006 Honda Odyssey. The van was found in a parking lot in Chattanooga.

Brandenburg is described as 5′5″, 120 pounds, wears glasses and has braces.

She was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green shirt.

She has medical issues and does not have her medicine with her.

Garren now faces a criminal charge in connection to her disappearance. If you have any information, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

