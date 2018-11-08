USM professor: Trump energized both Democrats, GOP for midterms

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Political analysts are still assessing the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections and what that will mean for both political parties and how it may affect future legislation.
The Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans expanded their control of the Senate.
Edward Sayre, a professor of economics and interim director of the School of Social Science and Global Studies at the University of Southern Mississippi said President Trump motivated both Democrat and Republican voters.
“The thing that the Democrats probably didn’t expect as far at the Trump effect if anything, was that it energized both the Democrats and the Republicans,” Sayre said. “And specifically, it energized the Republicans in those states where he really fought hard for those senators.”
Sayre said both parties could work together for some meaningful legislation in the coming year, but don’t expect much during the 2020 election year.
“There are some aspects of gridlock that can actually be fairly productive,” Sayre said. “And, only those areas where there is true agreement and broad-based support do you end up seeing legislation passed. In some ways, maybe that’s what the goal all along should have been, that only when a true majority of super majority of Americans are behind something, does something change.”
Sayre said this midterm was fairly typical, except for the amount of energy on both sides.
