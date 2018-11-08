Trump says he's 'in no rush' after NKorea talks postponed

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea that spiked last year when Trump and Kim were trading insults and dire threats have ebbed this year, but the North has not taken irreversible steps to give up the nukes it spent decades making and which it views as key to its security. The two sides are deadlocked over when sanctions should be eased, with the U.S. maintaining that it should only happen after denuclearization. The North wants concessions sooner.