Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars facing a felony drug charge after deputies say she was in possession of methamphetamine.
Mary E. McLain, 61, of Richton, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. McLain was arrested in the Runnelstown area Tuesday night in Perry County during a traffic stop.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, McLain will stand before a judge Thursday, Nov. 8 for her initial court appearance.
