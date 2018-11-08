Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Perry County

By Jayson Burnett | November 7, 2018 at 6:11 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 6:11 PM

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars facing a felony drug charge after deputies say she was in possession of methamphetamine.

Mary E. McLain, 61, of Richton, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. McLain was arrested in the Runnelstown area Tuesday night in Perry County during a traffic stop.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, McLain will stand before a judge Thursday, Nov. 8 for her initial court appearance.

