Thursday morning forecast

A cold front will move though on Friday giving us a good shot of rain most of the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. That front will bring round #1 of cooler air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s with sunny skies. Lows this weekend will be in the low 40s.A 2nd front will arrive early next week and this will bring us a bigger shot of Canadian Air. That will cause our highs to only reach the low 50s next week with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s by Next Tuesday and Wednesday. This would also give us our First Frost and Freeze of the Fall.