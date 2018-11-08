Suspect in Hattiesburg shooting arrested in GA

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta, GA arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured a 23-year-old man in Hattiesburg in September.
D’Jarvis Hundley, aka “Polo,” was arrested Thursday in connection to a gang-related shooting that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The shooting happened in the area of Mobile Street and East 8th Street just before 6 p.m. Police arrested and charged four other people in connection with the shooting on Friday, Sept. 28.
According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, Hundley is a known member of a criminal street gang.
Moore said Hundley’s warrant is for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Hundley is currently awaiting extradition to Hattiesburg.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
