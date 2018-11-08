PRCC lineman program graduates first class

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Thirteen men are the first graduates of a lineman development program that’s the result of a partnership between Chain Electric Company and Pearl River Community College.
The graduates received certificates at the Woodall Technology Center on Thursday morning.
The graduates took part in a four-year apprenticeship program hosted by PRCC that involved 8,000 hours of on-the-job learning hours and a minimum of 576 hours of related instruction.
Thirty people initially enrolled in the program.
