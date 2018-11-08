Pair of War Eagles sign baseball scholarships

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - Wayne County sent two baseball players to the next level on Wednesday afternoon.
Senior pitcher Tanner Johnson signed a scholarship to Mississippi Delta in front of family and friends. His War Eagle teammate Brenon Sehon joined him by signing with Coastal Alabama Community College.
"I'm thrilled, blessed to receive the opportunity to play baseball at the next level,” Sehon said. “It’s always been a dream of mine and really looking forward to it."
"It's very exciting, it's something I've been dreaming about since I was a kid,” Johnson said. “So, to be able to do it is fun."
“It’s big for our program, it’s big for our school,” said Wayne County baseball coach Ian Sharp. “To have the interest and these kids, and to bring some light to our program. This senior class has put our baseball program on the map.”
