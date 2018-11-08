Mississippi community learning centers receive $16.2 million in federal funds

By Jayson Burnett | November 8, 2018 at 4:42 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 4:44 PM

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - A few community learning centers throughout the state of Mississippi received some federal money Thursday.

The Mississippi State Board of Education approved the distribution of $16.2 million in federal funds. The grants will be paid out over a three-year period to eligible organizations.

These grants fund the establishment of community learning centers that provide academic, artistic and cultural enrichment opportunities for students, particularly students who attend high-poverty, low-performing schools. The programs are usually offered after school.

Thirteen new community learning centers received $8.9 million and seventeen received continued funding at $7.3 million.

