Mississippi community learning centers receive $16.2 million in federal funds

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - A few community learning centers throughout the state of Mississippi received some federal money Thursday.
The Mississippi State Board of Education approved the distribution of $16.2 million in federal funds. The grants will be paid out over a three-year period to eligible organizations.
These grants fund the establishment of community learning centers that provide academic, artistic and cultural enrichment opportunities for students, particularly students who attend high-poverty, low-performing schools. The programs are usually offered after school.
Thirteen new community learning centers received $8.9 million and seventeen received continued funding at $7.3 million.
To view a full list of the centers receiving the grants, click here.
