MBI, sheriff’s department investigating bank robbery in Mt. Olive

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Covington County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a bank robbery in Mount Olive.
Covington County Undersheriff Layne McLaurin said the Regions Bank in town was robbed just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to McLaurin, a man wearing all black and a ski mask entered the bank with a gun and demanded money. After snatching an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the scene.
McLaurin said investigators have identified a person of interest in the case, but no suspects have been taken into custody.
